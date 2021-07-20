Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Chief Doesn't Rule Out Canceling Olympics

Toshiro Muto made the comments on July 20, as athletes continue to test positive for COVID-19 ... .

... and important corporate sponsors announce they will be absent from the opening ceremony.

We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases.

So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases, Toshiro Muto, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Chief, via CNBC.

More contagious variants of the coronavirus have led to spikes in COVID-19 cases all over the world.

Tokyo accounted for 1,387 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again.

, Toshiro Muto, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Chief, via CNBC.

At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises, Toshiro Muto, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Chief, via CNBC.

Muto's comments come on the cusp of the opening ceremony, scheduled for Friday, July 23.

Local popular support for the Olympic Games has plummeted, .

With a recent poll showing that 55 percent of respondents did not approve of the Games being held.

The same poll revealed that 68 percent doubted that COVID-19 infections could be controlled by organizers