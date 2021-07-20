Why body dysmorphia has exploded among teens and what parents can do to help

If you scroll a little further in your TikTok feed, you mightfind teens talking confessional-style about their feelingssurrounding their body, their face, their general appearance.Some admit to the more severe body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), .a mental health condition in which "you can’t stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance" .So, what can parents do to help their children?.1.

Seek professional help, if needed."If you're seeing a change in eating habits, sleeping habits, anything that affects their day-to-day routine — definitely seek out support".2.

Talk to your kids.“Have an open communication.

Ask questions.

That's really the main thing".3.

Watch your words ."Look at yourself as a parent, and be mindful of what you share".

4.

Limit screen time and diversify what you watch.Parents shouldn't be afraid to set limits and create healthy balances of screen time and activities like going outside or reading books.5.

Boost confidence with positive affirmations."it's up to us as parents, as educators, as a society to check in with children, to make sure to help boost their confidence"