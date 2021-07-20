Inside Blue Origin's Reusable Booster and Capsules

If you watched Jeff Bezos's trip to space with his brother, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen, then you saw the booster land safe and sound.
So here's how Blue Origin and other companies, such as SpaceX, are making their boosters reusable.
If you watched Jeff Bezos's trip to space with his brother, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen, then you saw the booster land safe and sound.
So here's how Blue Origin and other companies, such as SpaceX, are making their boosters reusable.
Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made it to space on Tuesday. And back.
Bezos and a small group of fellow travelers,..
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos’ rocket company has gotten government approval to launch people into space, himself..