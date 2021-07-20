Mom's hack cleverly transforms leftover baby food into 'perfect easy toddler meal'

This mom’s brilliant lunch hack involves mixing leftover baby food with fresh food, saving parents both time and money.A TikTok parent who goes by akthomas621 (@akthomas621) shared a clip showing their simple step-by-step process….for incorporating extra baby food into toddler meals.She boils some noodles and carrots then she mixes them all with leftover sealed baby food.She then uses scissors to cut the noodles into smaller bites, making them safe for her toddler to eat.The final shot reveals 3 neatly arranged bowls of the healthy meal, which resembles a toddler version of mac ‘n cheese.Viewers were impressed by the dish