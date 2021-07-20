Massive Bootleg Fire in Oregon Is Creating Its Own Weather

To date, the Bootleg Fire have burned in excess of 340,000 acres of Southern Oregon.

This equates to an area greater than the size of Los Angeles.

The fire is so large and generating so much energy and extreme heat that it’s changing the weather, Marcus Kauffman, Spokesman for Oregon State Forestry Department, via 'The New York Times'.

Normally the weather predicts what the fire will do.

In this case, the fire is predicting what the weather will do, Marcus Kauffman, Spokesman for Oregon State Forestry Department, via 'The New York Times'.

After burning for nearly two weeks, the extreme heat of the fire has caused rapid wind changes, potential fire tornadoes.

And created its own "pyrocumulus" clouds reaching 30,000 feet into the atmosphere.

The collapse of pyrocumulus clouds creates hazardous weather conditions.

All that mass has to come back down.

It’s not a good thing, Chuck Redman, National Weather Service, via 'The New York Times'.

Experts say that it will take significant rain to extinguish the Bootleg Fire.

We’re not seeing any significant relief in the next week at least.

But I don’t think we can get any worse, Chuck Redman, National Weather Service, via 'The New York Times'