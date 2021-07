'RHONY's Bershan Shaw Defends Ramona Singer

"The Real Housewives of New York City" just got a lot more exciting with the addition of coach and motivational speaker Bershan Shaw.

Speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the newcomer opens up about how being a two-time cancer survivor has positively influenced her outlook on life.

Plus, she defends her friend Ramona Singer after recent drama with Eboni K.

Williams.