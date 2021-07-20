Keyshia Cole's mom, Frankie Lons, dies of overdose on 61st birthday
(calm music)(calm music continues)And I've been going to church.Yes.So I need everybody to keep me in their prayers.I'm taking this a day at a time.As long as I have something to do and stay focused,then I won't be worrying about no triggers.But we love you mom, we believe in you.And I love you too.
