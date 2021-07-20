What is the ‘pingdemic’ and do people pinged by the Covid app have to isolate?

Latest figures showed more than 500,000 people in England and Wales were notified by the NHS Covid app to self-isolate – being “pinged” – in the week up to July 1.
So what exactly is this pingdemic then?
Latest figures showed more than 500,000 people in England and Wales were notified by the NHS Covid app to self-isolate – being “pinged” – in the week up to July 1.
So what exactly is this pingdemic then?
A total of 307,758 people tested positive for Covid-19 in England
The boss of Metro Bank has said the pickup in activity the bank saw in May and June slowed down as people were forced to..