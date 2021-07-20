What is the ‘pingdemic’ and do people pinged by the Covid app have to isolate?
What is the ‘pingdemic’ and do people pinged by the Covid app have to isolate?

Latest figures showed more than 500,000 people in England and Wales were notified by the NHS Covid app to self-isolate – being “pinged” – in the week up to July 1.

So what exactly is this pingdemic then?