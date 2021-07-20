WEB EXTRA: Blue Origin Crew Experiences Zero Gravity, Throws Skittles & Ping Pong Balls
Jeff Bezos and his crewmates experience zero gravity during Blue Origin's first crewed flight to space Tuesday (7/20).

They threw ping pong balls, caught Skittles in their mouths, and tried out flips and spins.