Delta Variant Accounts for 83 Percent of All New US COVID-19 Cases

Delta Variant Accounts for 83 Percent, of All New US COVID-19 Cases.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control (C.D.C.), reported the agency's finding on July 20 before Congress.

This is a dramatic increase, up from 50% for the week of July 3, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, C.D.C.

Director, via CNN.

According to health experts, the Delta variant is more transmissible than any other known variant of the coronavirus.

We should think about the Delta variant as the 2020 version of Covid-19 on steroids.

It's twice as infectious, Andy Slavitt, White House Covid Response Team, via CNN.

Fortunately, unlike 2020, we actually have a tool that stops the Delta variant in its tracks: It's called vaccine, Andy Slavitt, White House Covid Response Team, via CNN.

Recent studies of vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant, .

Found a 93 percent prevention rate against more serious disease that leads to hospitalization.

Health experts such as the U.S. Surgeon General continue to advocate for vigilance against the virus.

We shouldn't let down our guard until cases not only come down but stay down, and right now cases are actually going up.

, Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, via CNN.

Cases are going up, hospitalizations are going up, death rates are ticking up, Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, via CNN.

Surgeon General Murthy urged Americans to "consider getting vaccinated to protect the children in your community.

They are depending on us."