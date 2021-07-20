Man Who Saved Stranger's Life After Subway Stabbed Receives Medal From Diocese Of Brooklyn

A Brooklyn man saved a stranger's life after she was stabbed on a subway platform back in May.
Tuesday, he was honored for his heroic efforts in an emotional ceremony; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
A Brooklyn man saved a stranger's life after she was stabbed on a subway platform back in May.
Tuesday, he was honored for his heroic efforts in an emotional ceremony; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Surrounded by his family, Brooklyn native Sean Conaboy received a medal from the Diocese of Brooklyn, inscribed with the Latin..