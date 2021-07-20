WEB EXTRA: 82-Year-Old Wally Funk Describes Her Space Flight
WEB EXTRA: 82-Year-Old Wally Funk Describes Her Space Flight

WALLY FUNK: “I want to go again, fast.” Wally Funk said she loved her trip on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight to space Tuesday (7/20).

Going to space has been a lifelong dream of hers.

At 82, she is now the oldest person ever to travel to space.