WEB EXTRA: 82-Year-Old Wally Funk Describes Her Space Flight

WALLY FUNK: “I want to go again, fast.” Wally Funk said she loved her trip on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight to space Tuesday (7/20).
Going to space has been a lifelong dream of hers.
At 82, she is now the oldest person ever to travel to space.
WALLY FUNK: “I want to go again, fast.” Wally Funk said she loved her trip on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight to space Tuesday (7/20).
Going to space has been a lifelong dream of hers.
At 82, she is now the oldest person ever to travel to space.
When describing his flight to space, Jeff Bezos said: "My expectations were high and they were dramatically exceeded." Bezos and 3..
18-Year-Old To Hitch Ride on Blue Origin Rocket , To Become Youngest
Person Ever in Space.
Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen,..