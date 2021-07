Report: TEA investigating Tuloso-Midway ISD for grade tampering

Four students, including the child or children of a Tuloso-Midway ISD board trustee, received an unfair advantage in a "non-district PE course" that wasn't available to the rest of the district's student body, according to a local media report.

