Carnivorium helps Great Falls non-profit agencies

{IN JUST THEIR FIRST NINEMONTHS OF OPERATION THECARNIVORIUM MOBILE RESTAURANTHAS EXCEEDED A MILESTONE THISMONTH WITH THEIR DAY OFGIVING}{THE CARNIVORIUM IS THE FIRSTEVER MOBILE DRIVE THRURESTAURANT IN THE COUNTRYSERVING AMERICAN MADE BURGERSHOT DOGS AND FRIES.}{THE RESTAURANT IS OPEN 5 DAYSA WEEK FROM MARCH TO DECEMBERAND VISITS A DESIGNATEDLOCATION EACH DAY.}{AND ON THE 2ND WEDNESDAY OFEACH MONTH THE CARNIVORIUMDONATES % 10OF THEIR PROFITSFROM THE DAY TO A LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION.}{DAVE SNUGGS//OWNER OF THECARNIVORIUM MOBILE RESTAURANT:"SO WHAT I DECIDED WAS WHEN IDID THIS, I SAID,’ I WANT THISTO BE MORE THAN JUST A GREATPLACE TO GET SOME GREATAMERICAN-MADE FOOD.

IT SHOULDBE A COMMUNITY ASSET AND ITSHOULD HELP THE GREATER GOOD.’SO I SAID TO MYSELF, ’WHYDON’T WE FIGURE OUT A WAY TODO A COMMUNITY PROJECT ANDWE’LL DONATE FUNDS TO IT’."}{IN TOTAL SO FAR THECARNIVORIUM HAS DONATED OVER10,000 DOLRSLA TO 15 LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS.

ALLAIMED AT DIFFERENT MISSIO}S.{A FEW OF THE ORGANIZATIONSSELECTED TO RECEIVE AFINANCIAL DONATION INCLUDE THEBENEFIS WOMEN AND CHILDREN’SCENTER SPECIAL OLYMPICSMONTANA THE MACLEAN CAMERONANIMAL ADOPTION CENTER MYSTUDENT IN NEED AND THE GRACEVETERANS HOME}{THE GREAT FALLS COMMUNITYFOOD BANK WAS ONE OF THE FIRSTORGANIZATIONS TO RECEIVE ADONATION FROM THE CARNIVORIUMAND THEY WERE ABLE TO USE THEFUNDS PROVIDED TO ASSIST INTHEIR OPERATIONS.}{SHAUN TATARKA//EXECUTIVEDICTREOR OF THE GREAT FALLSCOMMUNITY FOOD BANK: "YOUKNOW, THE FOOD BANK REALLYRELIES ON SMALL AND LARGEBUSINESSES FOR CONTRIBUTIONS,SO WHEN WE GET SOMETHING FROMBUSINESSES LIKE CARNIVORIUM,WE’RE JUST TRILLED TO DEATHAND DAVE’S DONE SUCH A GREATJOB AND HAS ALWAYS BEEN A BIGSUPPORTER OF OURS SO WE’RETRILLED THAT HE’S BEEN ABLE TOMAKE IT AND CARNIVORIUM’S BEENA SUCCESS AND TO HELP OUT ALLTHESE CHARITIES IS JUSTWONDERFUL."}{BEFORE THE RESTAANT U’SSEASON ENDS IN DECEMBER THECARNIVORIUM PLANS TO DONATE TOFIVE MORE NON PROFITORGANIZATIONS INCLUDING FISH,THE YWCA MERCY HOME, MEALS ONWHEELS THE DANNY BERGMEMORIAL AND THE GREAT FALLSCLINIC LEGACY FOUNDATION.}{ONE ORGANIZATION THE GREATFALLS CLINIC LEGACYFOUNDATION WAS DELIGHTED TOFIND OUT THEY WERE SELECTED TORECEIVE A DAY OF GIVINGDONATION AND ARE ALREADYMAKING ARRANGEMENTS ON WHATTHOSE FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR.}{GRANT BEBEE//FUNDRAISINGMANAGER FOR THE GREAT FALLSCLINIC LEGACY FOUNDATION:"WELL, WE’RE STILL IN THEPROCESS OF PAYING OFF THECONSTRUCTION, WE’RE REALCLOSE, ABOUT 78% TO HAVINGTHAT COMPLETELY PAID OFF, BUTTHERE’S ALSO THESUSTAINABILITY FOR THEFACILITY, AND WE’RE STILLVIHANG TO PURCHASE THINGS LIKEBLANKETS AND PILLOWS AND ALLTHAT AT THE SAME TIME, SO ITIS GOING TO GO TO GREAT USE,AND I KNOW WITHOUT A QUESTION,ON BEHALF OF THE LEGACYFOUNDATION, WE THANK EVERYBODYWHO’S DONATED AND WHO WILLDONATE."}{IN ADDITION TO THE 5 NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS THAT WILLRECEIVE A DONATION FROM THECARNIVORIM THIS YEAR TWOOTHER ORGANIZATIONS WILL BESELECTED TO RECEIVE A SURPRISEDONATION BEFORE THE END OF THERESTAURANTS SEASON INDECEMBER.}{SO}