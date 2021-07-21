Audi RS 3 Sportback Driving Video

The design of the new Audi RS 3 is even more dynamic and powerful than that of its predecessor.

In the front, the wide RS bumper, the redesigned Singleframe with its distinctive honeycomb grille, and the large air intakes give the compact sports car an expressive appearance.

From 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, up to 290 km/h top speed, RS Torque Splitter, semi slicks, and specific RS driving modes – the new Audi RS 3 offers driving dynamics of the highest caliber and the best numbers in its segment.

Equipped with a 294 kW (400 PS) five-cylinder, the high-performance engine delivers rapid acceleration with a highly intoxicating sound.

The power unit now delivers 500 Nm of torque and responds even faster.

Visually, the RS 3 demonstrates its sporty DNA with a widened body, RS sports exhaust system, and cockpit displays like those found in race cars.