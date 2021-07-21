New Abarth F595@Imola Circuit Design Preview

Direct from the racetracks of Europe comes the roar of the new Abarth F595, the new special series – fitted with an F.4 engine – dedicated to the youngest fans of the Scorpion brand.

“Champing at the bit” under the bonnet are the 165 horsepower of the high-performance 1.4-liter Euro 6D-Final-compliant T-jet engine, the basis for the engine in the Tatuus single-seaters used in the Italian and German “F.4 Championships Powered by Abarth Certified by FIA”.

The “F” in the name is intended as a tribute to Formula 4, for which Abarth is the exclusive engine supplier and acts as the Title Sponsor.

A successful format created as a training ground for young drivers, talents from karting and the professionals of the future, inspired by the legendary “Formula Italia”, established in 1971 with the same philosophy: to provide young drivers with low-cost access to the world of open-wheeled single-seater cars.