Honda HR-V e:HEV Interior Design

The new HR-V e: HEV, which will be marketed exclusively equipped with hybrid technology, is set to be a benchmark in the competitive B-SUV segment.

Exceptional efficiency, attractive design and superior functionality make the HR-V a car designed to meet the needs of today's consumer.

The HR-V stands out on the outside for a premium coupe-style SUV design, while on the inside it offers great breadth and space.

All this complemented by the e: HEV hybrid technology of two electric motors connected to a 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol engine that offers a power of 96 kW (131 hp) and a maximum torque of 253 Nm at 4,500 rpm.

The new HR-V is also equipped with the Honda SENSING ™ system, and includes a host of advanced safety technologies and class-leading driver assistance.