WHO chief says Covid hasn't defeated the Olympics
WHO chief says Covid hasn't defeated the Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics should not be judged by the tally of Covid-19 cases that arise because eliminating risk is impossible, the head of the World Health Organisation told sports officials on Wednesday as events began in Japan.How infections are handled is what matters most, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a speech to an International Olympic Committee meeting.