Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon staff & customers for paying for his space trip | Oneindia News

After spending 11 minutes in space, the world's richest man Jeff Bezos returned to Earth and thanked every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer for 'paying for all this'.
He then promptly received a backlash.
