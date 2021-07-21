Identical Twins Refuse Treatment On Facial Differences | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A PAIR of identical twin sisters born with Treacher Collins syndrome (TCS) are embracing their facial difference by creating a public Instagram account for the first time.

Ella and Anah Kryzanowski, 16, from Edmonton, Canada, were diagnosed with the genetic condition, which affects the development of the bones and tissues of the face, soon after their birth despite their mother having a normal pregnancy.

The girls spent nearly five months in hospital and received multiple surgeries to treat the medical issues caused by TCS.

Growing up, Ella and Anah have been offered cosmetic surgeries many times - but the twin sisters turned all of them down as they are happy just the way they are.

Ella told Truly: "Because we feel like it's a lot of unnecessary pain and I'm already happy how I am." Today, Ella and Anah are setting up their very first public Instagram page in the hopes that their confident smiles will help other people, especially teenage girls, love their natural appearance.

The decision marks a huge stride for the girls, who were initially worried that their page would receive negative comments and trolls.

Anah explained: "I think we're strong enough to get past the hate.

Us doing this helps more people and it's worth it, even if we get a little bit of hate." https://www.instagram.com/twinspirationz/ https://www.instagram.com/anahkryzanowski/ https://www.instagram.com/ella_kry13/