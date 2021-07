When Poonam Pandey filed a case against Raj Kundra

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, has been sent into custody till July 23 in the pornography creation case.

However, this isn't the first time that allegations have come up against him in such a crime.

Actress and model Poonam Pandey had filed a complaint against Kundra in 2019 for fraud.

#poonampandey #rajkundra