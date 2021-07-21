Knitted replica of Sandringham House goes on display

Ninety-two-year-old Margaret Seaman has knitted a collection of works inspired by the landscape, architecture and people of the Sandringham Estate, to raise money for projects at Norfolk’s three NHS hospitals.She said the project, which took two years, kept her very busy during lockdown.Working from sketches and photographs, her handiwork features a knitted version of Sandringham House including its intricate architecture, chimneys, and windows, as well as recreations of St Mary Magdalene Church, Alexandra’s Nest Summer House, and lakes and ornamental trees in the gardens - all including miniature woollen visitors and members of the royal family.

Visitors to Sandringham House will be able to enjoy the special display in the ballroom from July 17 until October 14.