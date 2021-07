GMA Pet of the Week: Paddy Cake

THAT STORY LEADING US TO THISMORNING'S PET OF THE WEEK.

MEETPADDY CAKE.HE'S CROSSING HIS PAWS ANDCLOSING HIS EYES, HOPING YOU'LLMAKE HISDREAMS COME TRUE.

THIS SWEETPOOCH IS HOPING TO BE LIKE HISBEST FRIEND "DALLAN" AND FINDHIS FUR- EVER HOME.LIKE HIS BEST FRIEND, "PADDYCAKE" WAS BORN WITH A HEARTMURMUR.HE WILL BE HEADING TO THECARDIOLOGIST SN,OO BUT REALLYNEEDS A PLACE TOCALL HIS OWN.

IF YOU WANTOTADOPT "PADDY CAKE"WE HAVE A LINK FOR YOU ON OURWEBSITE KATC DOT COM.BRIEF