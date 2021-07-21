MP’s astonished reaction as Priti Patel says COVID border policy to keep out variants worked

This is the moment a senior MP reacts with astonishment after home secretary Priti Patel claimed the government’s coronavirus variant border policy worked.Yvette Cooper, chair of the House of Commons home affairs committee, asked: “How can you possibly say it didn’t fail to stop the new variant?”Patel was facing questions about the Delta variant of the virus, which was first identified in India and became dominant in the UK, sparking the huge third wave of infections.