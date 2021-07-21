What inspired gymnast Bryony Page to become an Olympic athlete?

Bryony first became a household name in 2012 when she won gold at the World Cup in Sofia. She has since gone on to be crowned British champion four times, becoming the first GB trampolinist to win an Olympic medal. In 2014 she won gold with GBR at the European Championships and gold at the same event just two years later. Bryony came back from injury in 2018 and her story is an inspiration for gymnasts and athletes worldwide.