Leyna Bloom: Mit diesem Cover schreibt das Transmodel Geschichte

Model und Schauspielerin Leyna Bloom spricht von einem "historischen Moment".
Als erste Transfrau hat sie es auf das Cover der "Sports Illustrated" geschafft.
Model und Schauspielerin Leyna Bloom spricht von einem "historischen Moment".
Als erste Transfrau hat sie es auf das Cover der "Sports Illustrated" geschafft.
CNN reports the Texas-based musician will be joined by tennis star Naomi Osaka and model Leyna Bloom who will also front the annual..
The superstar rapper joins tennis champ Naomi Osaka and model and actress Leyna Bloom for three separate SI Swim 2021 issue covers