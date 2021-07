What inspired hockey-player Georgie Twigg to become an Olympic athlete?

Georgie Twigg was part of the women's hockey team who won gold at Rio 2016, winning all eight of their matches along the way.

She made her international debut in 2010, and formed part of the England team that won bronze at the World Cup that same year.

She talks about her journey to success, as she became a double Olympic medallist.