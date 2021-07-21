Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Top 10 Most Underrated Xbox Game Pass Games

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:48s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Most Underrated Xbox Game Pass Games
Top 10 Most Underrated Xbox Game Pass Games

You don't want to miss out on these under the radar games!

In this video we’re looking at 10 of the most underrated games available on Xbox Game Pass.

You don't want to miss out on these under the radar games!

In this video we’re looking at 10 of the most underrated games available on Xbox Game Pass.

Our list includes Monster Train, Carrion, Donut County, Narita Boy, Slime Rancher and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Top 10 Xbox Announcements At E3 2021

Top 10 Xbox Announcements At E3 2021

Xbox and Bethesda stole the show at this year's E3! For this list, we’re looking at the biggest and most exciting announcements..

WatchMojo