Off-Duty DEA Agent Arrested On Capitol Riot Charges

An off-duty Drug Enforcement Administration agent posed for photographs in which he flashed his DEA badge and firearm outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan.
6 riot, according to a court filing Tuesday following the agent's arrest.
Mark Ibrahim, of Orange County, California, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four crimes that include making a false statement..