Priti Patel defends £54.2m payment to France in effort to reduce migrant crossings

The Home Secretary has defended sending “good money after bad” after it was announced that the Government will be giving £54.2 million to France to help stem the flow of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.

The number of people who have made the dangerous journey across the English Channel in small boats this year has passed the total for all of 2020 – with more than five months left of 2021.