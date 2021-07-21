Johnson labelled a ‘super-spreader’ of confusion during chaotic PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer branded Boris Johnson a “super-spreader” of confusion during a chaotic Prime Minister’s Questions.But the Prime Minister, dubbed the “Chequers one” by Sir Keir due to his appearance virtually from isolation at the country retreat, described the Opposition leader’s questions as “feeble stuff” and defended his decisions during the pandemic.