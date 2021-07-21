'We cannot go on as we are' with NI Protocol, says Lord Frost

Brexit minister Lord Frost tells peers “we cannot go on as we are” with the current application of the Northern Ireland Protocol.The Protocol, part of the Brexit divorce deal signed by Boris Johnson and negotiated by Lord Frost, effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the European Union’s single market for goods.
NI Protocol: 'We cannot go on as we are'
Lord Frost has told the House of Lords that the NI protocol can't continue in its current form but stopped short of scrapping it.