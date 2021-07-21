Skipping The Home Inspection? Here's What Should Be Deal Breakers

The Twin Cities housing market is so hot, that some buyers are skipping home inspections to make their offers more appealing to sellers, Andy Lindus of Lindus Construction explains (3:57).
WCCO Mid-Morning - July 21, 2021
The Twin Cities housing market is so hot, that some buyers are skipping home inspections to make their offers more appealing to sellers, Andy Lindus of Lindus Construction explains (3:57).
WCCO Mid-Morning - July 21, 2021
A fresh take on the vinyl marketplace...
It continues to be a strange time for this beloved format. As well as the..