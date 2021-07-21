At Least 25 Dead, 100,000 Evacuated After Flooding in China's Henan Province

At Least 25 Dead, 100,000 Evacuated, After Flooding in China's Henan Province.

The capital city of Henan province, Zhengzhou, experienced a "once in a thousand years" rainfall over three days ... that led to catastrophic flooding in the city of 12 million.

More rain is expected over the next three days.

The flooding shut down the city's bus system and flooded a subway station tunnel, prompting a rescue effort for more than 500 people.

President Xi Jinping announced a mass mobilization of more than 17,000 firefighters and other responders.

Social media posts of Zhengzhou residents revealed chest-high water levels caused by the rainstorm described as the “worst in Zhengzhou history.”.

According to 'The Washington Post,' 1.2 million people have been displaced in a province of more than 100 million people.

Nearly $300 million in donations from Chinese companies poured in to support the areas where all forms of major infrastructure have been cut off.

In addition to 17,000 firefighters, nearly 6,000 troops of the People's Liberation Army have also been deployed to the area.

Such extreme weather events will likely become more frequent in the future, Johnny Chan, City University of Hong Kong, via AP News