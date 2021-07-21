Milwaukee Bucks Win NBA Championship .
Milwaukee Bucks Win NBA Championship .
Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, .
Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, .
Leading the Bucks to a 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
Leading the Bucks to a 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
The win secured the second-ever championship title for Milwaukee, and their first in 50 years.
.
Following the end of the game, the Greek Freak stated that he had signed his five-year supermax contract extension before the start of the season because "there was a job that had to be finished.".
Following the end of the game, the Greek Freak stated that he had signed his five-year supermax contract extension before the start of the season because "there was a job that had to be finished.".
Coming back, I was like, 'This is my city.
They trust me.
They believe in me.
They believe in us.'
... Obviously I wanted to get the job done.
, Giannis Antetokounmpo, via ESPN.
But that's my stubborn side.
It's easy to go somewhere and go win a championship with somebody else.
, Giannis Antetokounmpo, via ESPN.
It's easy.
... I could go to a super team and just do my part and win a championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo, via ESPN.
But this is the hard way to do it... and this is the way to do it, and we did it.
We f---ing did it, Giannis Antetokounmpo, via ESPN