Milwaukee Bucks Win NBA Championship

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, .

Leading the Bucks to a 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The win secured the second-ever championship title for Milwaukee, and their first in 50 years.

Following the end of the game, the Greek Freak stated that he had signed his five-year supermax contract extension before the start of the season because "there was a job that had to be finished.".

Coming back, I was like, 'This is my city.

They trust me.

They believe in me.

They believe in us.'

... Obviously I wanted to get the job done.

, Giannis Antetokounmpo

But that's my stubborn side.

It's easy to go somewhere and go win a championship with somebody else.



It's easy.

... I could go to a super team and just do my part and win a championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo

But this is the hard way to do it... and this is the way to do it, and we did it.

We f---ing did it, Giannis Antetokounmpo, via ESPN