Google Searches for ‘Dating’ Have Reached a 5-Year High in America

Google revealed the trend via Twitter last week.

According to Dana Balch, a Tinder spokesperson, there has definitely been an increase in platform use this year.

I think this is really coming from a place where people want to connect with others during a time when they've felt isolated, Dana Balch, Tinder spokesperson, to NPR.

Google says the past month saw a 3,400% increase in searches for "top dating apps 2021.".

The search term "dating apps for older people" also rose significantly by 3,500%.

"Virtual first date ideas" increased 450% last week, indicating that video dating may be here to stay.

The option to connect with those who've been vaccinated has also been a popular trend.

Feeling comfortable being able to say, 'I only want to meet someone if they meet this health care boundary that I have,' .., Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble CEO, via NPR.

... and the ability of the vaccine that allows people to feel safer when going out together, definitely contributed to an interest in dating this summer, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble CEO, via NPR