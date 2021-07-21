Watch Brad Thor and Armand Schultz discuss the BLACK ICE audiobook!

Watch Brad Thor and his longtime narrator Armand Schultz talk about the BLACK ICE audiobook – listen to the audiobook to hear their entire bonus conversation!

Learn more: https://bit.ly/3uGAClG The new Cold War is about to go hot.

#1 New York Times and #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author Brad Thor is back with his most intense thriller yet.

CONNECT WITH SIMON & SCHUSTER AUDIO Web: https://www.simonandschuster.com/audio Twitter: https://twitter.com/simonaudio Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/simon.audio/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SimonAudio