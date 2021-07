Lord Frost urges EU to ‘move forward’ with protocol changes

Brexit minister Lord Frost urges the EU to “move forward” with the UK to find “a new balance” with changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol, saying the government expected the rules to be operated “in a light touch way”, admitting “that’s not how it’s turned out”.

Report by Blairm.

