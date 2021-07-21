Some of the Craziest Junk Food Ever Created (National Junk Food Day, July 21)
Food seems to be getting more and more extreme these days.

Here are some of the craziest junk food concoctions out there.

1.

, The KFC Double Down, introduced in 2010, substitutes two fried chicken fillets for a bun.

Inside lives bacon, two kinds of cheese and "secret sauce.".

2, The UK got treated to a hot dog-stuffed crust from Pizza Hut in 2012.

3.

, Friendly's rolled out the Grilled Cheese Burgermelt in 2010.

True to its name, it's a burger in between two grilled cheese sandwiches.

4.

, Guy Fieri's "Guy's Cheesecake Challenge" is currently available at his Vegas Kitchen and Bar.

It's cheesecake covered in hot fudge, pretzels and potato chips.

5.

, Denny's Fried Cheese Melt, introduced in 2010, is a grilled cheese stuffed with fried mozzarella sticks.

6.

, Dunkin' Donuts' Glazed Donut Breakfast Sandwich uses two glazed donuts in place of a bun.

7.

, The Bacon Bun Burger is just what the name suggests; "buns" made out of bacon instead of bread.

What could be better?