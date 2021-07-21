Some of the Craziest Junk Food Ever Created (National Junk Food Day, July 21)

Some of the Craziest Junk Food , Ever Created.
Food seems to be getting more and more extreme these days.
Here are some of the craziest junk food concoctions out there.
1.
, The KFC Double Down, introduced in 2010, substitutes two fried chicken fillets for a bun.
Inside lives bacon, two kinds of cheese and "secret sauce.".
2, The UK got treated to a hot dog-stuffed crust from Pizza Hut in 2012.
3.
, Friendly's rolled out the Grilled Cheese Burgermelt in 2010.
True to its name, it's a burger in between two grilled cheese sandwiches.
4.
, Guy Fieri's "Guy's Cheesecake Challenge" is currently available at his Vegas Kitchen and Bar.
It's cheesecake covered in hot fudge, pretzels and potato chips.
5.
, Denny's Fried Cheese Melt, introduced in 2010, is a grilled cheese stuffed with fried mozzarella sticks.
6.
, Dunkin' Donuts' Glazed Donut Breakfast Sandwich uses two glazed donuts in place of a bun.
7.
, The Bacon Bun Burger is just what the name suggests; "buns" made out of bacon instead of bread.
What could be better?