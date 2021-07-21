5 Facts About the Olympics

The Summer Olympic Games are set to return this week in Tokyo after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Here are some fast facts , about the Olympic Games.

1, The first Olympic Games , took place in Greece in 776 B.C. 2, The Olympic Games were canceled in 393 A.D. , and didn’t restart for over 1,500 years.

3.

, The first summer Olympics , only had 14 participating countries.

4, The Olympic gold medals , were made of solid gold until 1912.

5.

, The Olympic symbol was designed by Baron Pierre de Coubertin , and includes colors found on flags of all participating nations