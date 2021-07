Jimmie Allen On New Album, Children's Book & Becoming A Father Of Three

2021 ACM Award winner for Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen has a lot to celebrate.

ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante catches up with the singer, who shares the inspiration for his new children's book 'My Voice Is a Trumpet' and reveals which "Game of Thrones" character he wants to name his second daughter after.

Plus, Allen discusses his new album 'Bettie James Gold Edition', which features collaborations with Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and more.