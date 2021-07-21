US Life Expectancy in 2020 Had Largest Decline Since World War II

In 2020, the average life expectancy in the United States fell by a year and a half to 77 years and four months.

The life expectancy for Black and Hispanic Americans dropped by nearly three years.

The drop in life expectancy for Black Americans was the most significant since the Great Depression.

For white Americans, it fell by 1.2 years.

Deaths from COVID-19 were the greatest contributor to the "basically catastrophic" drop in U.S. life expectancy.

Of the 3.3 million Americans who died in 2020, 11 percent died from COVID-19.

In addition to COVID-19, drug overdoses played a major role when it came to deaths among white Americans.

Life expectancy is considered a general representation of the health of a particular nation.

Experts say that while it is likely that life expectancy in the U.S. will recover from this drop, it could take several years