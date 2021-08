Sienna from Toyota adds to its swagger

However these days Bumper2Bumpertv reports the Sienna not only survives, but thrives with advanced drive trains and technology.

When Toyota tip toed into the mini van segment several years ago their entry was an example of me too among automakers.

HOW DOES A CAR BRAND MAKE AN ALREADY SUCCESSFUL MODEL EVEN MORE ENGAGING?

THE PRODUCT TEAM FOR THE TOYOTA SIENNA MINI VAN WON’T HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT KEEPING THEIR WELL-DESERVED ACCOLADES FOR A WHILE.

THE LATEST EDITION TRANSITIONS THE SIENNA TO A HYBRID ONLY DRIVE TRAIN AND THE LATEST IN TECHNOLOGY UPGRADES.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN TO A FAMILY DRIVING THE SIENNA?

WE ASKED ONE OF OUR TESTERS FOR SOME FEEDBACK ON VEHICLE.

FOR THE MOST PART THEY LIKED THE HANDLING AND PASSENGER SPACE.

HOWEVER, THEY DID NOTICE A PROBLEM WITH THE WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER LAYOUT.

It didn’t really secure my device when I put it there.

So, I guess it is best if I am parked, that it can sit there.

If I am waiting, I guess in car-pool or in the drive through or just someplace where I am not highway driving.

Because then it kind of just moves around.

I really do like this stands here for your device.

That is pretty cool because that alleviates me having to get any attachments, accessories that kind of messes with the overall feel of this console.

IN ADDITION TO THE PHONE CHARGING THE VAN IS EQUIPPED WITH USB PORTS FOR PASSENGERS IN ALL THREE ROWS ALONG WITH AN OPTIONAL INVERTER THAT POWERS A 120 VOLT OUTLET WHICH CAN SERVE MULTIPLE USES.

WE MENTIONED THE HYBRID DRIVE SYSTEM IN THE SIENNA EARLIER.

SO GOING FORWARD THAT WILL BE THE STANDARD FOR THE VAN.

IT IS A 2.5 LITER FOUR CYLINDER ENGINE MATED WITH A 134 KILOWATT ELECTRIC MOTOR.

COMBINED NET OUTPUT IS 245 HORSEPOWER.

TRADITIONALLY MINI VANS HAVE BEEN FRONT WHEEL DRIVE SETUPS BUT THE SIENNA IS NOW ONLY AVAILABLE AS AN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM CONTROLLED BY EN ELECTRONIC CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSMISSION.ON THE TECHNOLOGY SIDE THE LIMITED MODEL WE TESTED CAME WITH A MOTION ACTIVATED REAR TAILGATE AND MOTION ACTIVATED SLIDING SIDE DOORS.

ANYONE WHO HAS TRIED TO OPEN THE DOOR WHILE CARRYING A PACKAGE OR GROCERIES WILL APPRECIATE THAT FEATURE.

CONSIDERING THAT THE SIENNA WAS ORIGINALLY BUILT OFF THE CAMRY PLATFORM BEFORE GETTING TO ITS CURRENT SIZE THIS IS A GROWTH SPURT THAT HAS BEEN WORTH WATCHING.

I’M GREG MORRISON.