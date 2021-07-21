Kanye West Previews New Song in Beats Ad

Kanye West , Previews New Song, in Beats Ad.

Kanye West , Previews New Song, in Beats Ad.

Ahead of his listening event for 'Donda' on July 22, .

Ahead of his listening event for 'Donda' on July 22, .

West has previewed a song off the album, "No Child Left Behind.".

It was teased in a Beats ad featuring Sha'Carri Richardson, the fastest woman in America.

The spot aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The spot aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The album is scheduled to drop July 23.

The album is scheduled to drop July 23.

West's last studio album, 'Jesus Is King,' was released in 2019.

West's last studio album, 'Jesus Is King,' was released in 2019.

'Donda' will be his 10th studio album