Delta Variant VS J&J

NEWYOR KUNIVERSITY RESEARCHERS SAYTHE JOHNSON AND JOHNSON VACCINEMAY NOT BE AS EFFECTIVE ASIPFZER, BIO-N-TECH ANDMODERNA...AT COMBATTING VARIANTS LIKE HTE"DELTA" VARIANT.THE RESEARCHERS SAY ALL THREERAISE ANTIBODIES AGAINSTVARIANTS...WITH PFIZER ANDMODERNA "M-R-N-A" VACCINESRAISINGBETTER ANTIBODIES THAN JOHNSONANDJOHNSON... AND THEY SAY JOHNSONAND JOHNSON... A ONE-SHOT "VECTOR" VACCINE... MIGHTWORK BETTER ATVARIANTS WITH A SECOND DOSE.JOHNSON AND JOHNSON DISPUTEDTHE FINDINGS, SAYING THEIR DATASHOWS STRONG VARIANTPROTECTION.

THE U-S NOW RENEWINGITS "PUBLIC HEALTHEMERGENCY" STATUS FOR ANOTHER 90DAYS.MEANWHILE, THE NATION'S TOPPUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS TESTIFYINGON CAPITOL HILL ONTHE SERIOUSLY CONTAGIOUS DELTAVARIANT BEHIND THE SURGES.THE DELTA VARIANT NOW MAKES UPMORE THAN 80- PERCENT OF ALLNEW COVID CASES IN THE U-S.

IT'SA STORY OF TWO AMERICAS.97-PERCENT OF HOSPITALIZED COVIDPATIENTS -- AND 99-POINT-FIVE-PERCENT OF DEATHS -- AREAMONG THE UN-VACCINATED.Dr. Rochelel Walensky /Director, U.S. Centers forDisease Control and Prevention:"Each death is tragic and evenmoer heartbreaking when we knowthat the moajrity of thesedeaths could be prevented with asimple, safe, availabl evaccine."DOCTOR ANTHONY FAUCI SAYS HEWOULDN'T BE SURPRISED IFSCHOOLS OCNSIDERED MANDATING THECOVID-19 VACCINEIF THE PANDEMIC ISN'T UNDERCONTROL.

AND ON MONDAY --THE "AMERICAN ACADEMY OFPEDIATRICS" RECOMMENDEDSTUDENTS WEAR MASKSN I SCHOOL --EVEN IF VACCINATED.

