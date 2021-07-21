How technology is shaping your next trip to the dentists

Welcome back Everyone dentthe dentistry game.

Dr trasouth florida.

Thank you fLike most areas of busineshow the changes have helpepatients in a new and imprSo we've got a lot of newoffice.

And one of the bigknow when you have a bactereally puts a load and taxSo we have gum infectionswe use we use lasers in outhat does is it kills allmouth.

So just like kind oflu you feel tired.

But sothat when we don't go to thave bleeding gums and unhtaxes our body so we get rour office we can providewill kill all the bacteriaand best technology we canAnd that's proven to be wepeople don't come to the dit's too late when they doBut in our office sometimehave bad gums or they're tand we can bring them in aAnd if you come in today wnew teeth and day after tolike that you touch very qPeople have about dentistrhealth where some other bipeople have um when it comand also preparing for denSo they think that when ththey have bad gums they caand they've been told thator they can't grow the bonBut you know um and they tto go to multiple specialiin house.

We have an in hothink that if you're gettilike nine months in the olcome to our office we havethe newest technology withwe can give teeth to the dYou have brand new teeth,people are really stuck inas I said earlier, thingsconstantly evolving.

You'rdentists on how to embraceimprove their own practicethat.

I am, I am.

So we owhave some franchise franchtake it upon myself and weand we try everything.

Itcurve for other dentists,so we can bring the latestoffice.

And then so we stadentists because Um ironicand also more accurate toresults.

So then we're ourtrying to get at least upit's kind of crazy to me tare currently digital righyou tell those dentist dror resistance to the changdown with someone and saidyou need to do, what woulddown with someone and saidI'll tell him that you knoan investment but you're ggonna be a lot quicker.

Ana touched upon before it tto get your teeth.

Um Nowplacing implants for examphave the teeth the same daD.

Printing technology.

Thupon and then digital imprcool.

And again we want this a long time to wait fora full set of dentures orAnd now the next day you'rsplit.

And that is the beadr tran.

Thank you so muchinside south florida this