Simple but brilliant dad hack uses 2 popsicle sticks to save parents money and frustration

This dad came up with the perfect toothpaste-saving hack, and you only need a few common household items to try it.There's nothing more frustrating than knowing you have toothpaste left in the tube but not being able to get it out.To save on toothpaste, TikToker @buddywyrick came up with an easy way to get every last drop out of the tube.All you need for the hack is a couple of popsicle sticks and rubber bands along with your favorite toothpaste.The dad was able to move the popsicle sticks up and down to keep the contents moving toward the opening of the tube.TikTokers found the easy life hack to be quite useful