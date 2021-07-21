Pediatricians’ group says all kids should wear masks in school, but some states block such mandates

The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that all students wear masks while in school, regardless of vaccination status.
But some states have either blocked mask mandates or limited local schools’ abilities to implement them.
The fight over mask mandates isn't done yet. As the next school year approaches, some districts have already mandated face..
Group of doctors argue schools shouldn't be banned from mask mandates.