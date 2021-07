Overland Park staffing company sees increase in demand for travel health care workers

UNVACCINATED PEOPLE.TO HELP COMBAT CIDOV19 ACROSS THE UNITEDSTATES -- A COMPANYBASED IN OVERLAND PARKIS SENDING HEALTHCAREWORKERS TO OTHERPARTS OF THE COUNTRY.KSHB 41 NEWS REPORTEREMMA JAMES SPOKE WITHONE OF THEIR NURSES --WHO'S CURRENTLY INTEXAS.SHE SHARES WHAT IT'SLIKE TO FIGHT THE DELTAVARIANT FIRST-HAND.GLINDA HAWKINS, REGISTEREDNURSE"Taking care of people isministry, you know being anurse is not what I do, it's whoI am."FROM THE HIV EPIDEMITO EBOLA AND NOWCOVID-19 - GLINDAHAWKINS HAS SEEN IT ALL.SHE'S CURRENTLYWORKING AT A HOSPITAL INTYLER, TEXAS WHERE SHESAYS 85 PERCENT OFCOVID PATIENTS HAVE THEDELTA VARIANT.LINDA HAWKINS, REGISTEREDNURSE"This strain is weird, it'sdifferent, so I would say themost important thing is geyour vaccination."HAWKINS IS ONE OTHOUSANDS OF NURSESDEPLOYED TO AREASAROUND THE COUNTRY BYOVERLAND PARK-BASEDKRUCIAL STAFFING.CEO BRIAN CLEARY SS AYTHE COMPANY DIITSLARGEST-EREVDEPLOYMENT OFHEALTHCARE WORKERS ATTHE HEIGHT OF THEPANDEMIC.AFTER A LULL EARLIERTHIS YEAR - HE SAYS THEDEMAND FOR TRAVELNURSES IS INCREASINGFAST.BRIAN CLEARY, CEO, KRUCIALSTAFFING"If 2020 wasou hse on fire,this may be just kind of thegarage on fire so not, nothingof that level yet and I hope wdon't get there."EARY SAYS HEANTICIPATES THE DEMANDWILL CONTINUE TO RISEWITH THE INCREASE INDELTA VARIANT CASES.HAWKINS SAYS IT'SDISHEARTENING TO SEEVARIANT CASES RAMP UPWHILE SOME CONTINUTOECHOOSE NOT TO GETVACCINATEDGLIN HAWKINS, REGISTEREDNURSE"Being there watching peleopdie, we've had a lot of'Notebook' moments whe arehusband and wife diedtogether we put them in thesame room, I've experienceda family of five dying."WITH HOSPITALS SEEINGMORE AND MOREBREAKTHROUGH CASES -SHE SAYS VACCINATEDPEOPLE SHOULDN'T LETTHEIR GUARD DOWN.LINDA HAWKINS, REGISTEREDNURSE"Continue operating as if thiswas the very beginning of thepandemic, continue socialdistancing, continue masking."IN KANSAS CITY, EMMAJAMES, KSHB 41EW