FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, but concerns raised about cost, effectiveness

The controversial, FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatment has been met with concerns from health officials.
In our latest video for Health Insider, Cronkite new breaks down what you should know about the new drug Aduhelm.
The controversial, FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatment has been met with concerns from health officials.
In our latest video for Health Insider, Cronkite new breaks down what you should know about the new drug Aduhelm.
DENT Neurologic Institute is ready to proceed with administering the newly-approved Alzheimer's drug aducanumab, also called..